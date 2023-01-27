How to get the alternate ending in the Dead Space (2023) remake

Dead Space is out now and it’s received rave reviews from a wide range of critics thanks to its faithfulness to the original while also introducing new mechanics. That’s not the only thing that’s new, as news broke ahead of the release that one of the achievements teased an alternate ending that players could get in the game.

Players will need to do even more intensive searching through the game after they beat it the first time to unlock the alternate ending. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get the alternate ending in the Dead Space remake.

How do you unlock the alternate ending in the Dead Space (2023) remake?

To unlock the secret ending, you will need to collect all 12 of the Marker Fragments from across the ship in New Game Plus mode. Players will unlock an achievement when they pick up the first Marker Fragment just inside the Maintenance Bay. After that, you’ll need to collect all 12 of the Marker Fragments by searching each room on the ship. Once collected, bring them to the Captain’s Quarters and place them on the altar.

If you aren’t curious about what the Dead Space (2023) alternate ending is, stop reading here to avoid some spoilers. The ending seems to show Isaac under the control of the Marker aboard the escape shuttle after the conclusion of the game. He discusses with who he thinks is Nicole and talks about how he will soon head home, assuming back to Earth, after he builds something special.

After collecting all of the 12 Markers, detailed in the video above, it seems that Isaac has fully given in to the control of the Marker. This plays into the events at the beginning of Dead Space 2 and could potentially hint at another remake if this title does well enough. Even if not, it gives great context to the story in the sequel and has to be earned by the player.

That’s all you need to know about the secret ending of the Dead Space (2023) remake and how to get it.