How to get Exoprimal Alpha Variant exosuits

Players have a wealth of choices at their disposal in Exoprimal when it comes to exosuits and Alpha Variants provide even more options.

Exosuits in Exoprimal are split into three categories, with assault providing the main damage dealers, tanks providing a defensive boost, and support playing the crucial role of healing. Customization options in Exoprimal can change the look of your exosuits to help you stand out, though the core mechanics of each exosuit will remain the same.

However, this all changes with Alpha Variant exosuits in Exoprimal, which provide another choice for players.

What are Alpha Variant exosuits in Exoprimal?

New weapon, new look. Image via Capcom

Alpha Variant exosuits in Exoprimal are different versions of the 10 initial exosuits available for players, with the main weapon changed to provide a different playstyle, and the exosuits feature different designs.

The change in weapons alters an exosuits strength and weaknesses, though the core abilities of the exosuit remain the same.

Capcom announced Beta variants will also be coming in season three, though details are unknown for now.

How to get Alpha Variant exosuits in Exoprimal

Alpha Variant exosuits will be coming to Exoprimal in August 17 and will be released at once, meaning players will immediately be able to access the Alpha Variants.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the Alpha Variants will be unlocked automatically or if they will instead require purchase with BixCoin, the in-game currency Exoprimal players earn from progression and completing challenges. We expect the Alpha Variants to be a customization option for the existing exosuits already available, rather than coming as a different selection entirely when you select your exosuit.

