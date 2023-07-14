How to get early access to Remnant 2

A pleasant surprise for those waiting for the release of Remnant 2 is that the game will open its doors early to a specific group of players.

The early access period will allow players to jump into the third-person co-op shooter on July 22 ahead of its July 25 release date. An extra four days of playtime is certainly a welcome sight to fans of the series. However, to start playing Remnant 2 four days in advance, you will have to shell out some extra cash. Here’s exactly how you can access Remnant 2 early.

Getting early access to Remnant 2

Getting early access to Remnant 2 could not be simpler, but it will put a sizable dent in your wallet. In order to get early access, you need to pre-order the Ultimate Edition of the game.

The Ultimate Edition of Remnant 2 costs $70 and is only available through digital marketplaces, such as the PS/Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games. As far as advanced editions of games go, this is not a horrible price whatsoever, as most standard, AAA games go for $70 in today’s market. With Remnant 2, though, the base price is $40, and the Ultimate Edition will run players an extra $30.

In addition to the early access on July 22, you will also earn the following in-game items if you purchase the Ultimate Edition:

2 Mudtooth Elixir (EXP Bonus)

5 Bloodroot

3 Ammo Boxes

1000 Scrap, 10 Iron

Elder armor set

Radiant armor set

Void armor set

Remnant 2 DLC Bundle (3 DLC Packs)

The Ultimate Edition of Remnant 2. | Image via Gunfire Games

It’s up to you whether or not the Ultimate Edition is worth an extra $30 over the standard edition. You also have the option of purchasing the Deluxe Edition for $50, but early access is not included in that.

Remnant 2 releases on July 25 (July 22 for early access) for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

