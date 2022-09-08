The announcement of a new Football Manager game is always cause for celebration. Since Sports Interactive revealed the official release date of Football Manager 2023, fans of the series know exactly when they’ll get to play the newest entry in the series. For the most keen of you, there is a way to get early access to the Football Manager 2023 beta.

It’s official: Football Manager 2023 is coming out on Nov. 8, 2022. Sports Interactive released an announcement trailer that doesn’t give out a ton of information. The one thing we do know is how to get early access to the beta and when you’ll be able to play Football Manager 2023 for the first time.

How to get early access to the Football Manager 2023 beta

To enjoy early access, you just need to pre-order Football Manager 2023. Sports Interactive spiced up the deal further by also giving a 20 percent discount on each pre-order. The only negative that can be found here is that this offer is only available to PC/Mac players.

At the moment, the console, mobile, and Touch versions of the game are unavailable for pre-order. The official Football Manager site simply says they’re “coming soon,” so expect a similar deal to that on PC to arrive for your platform of choice in the not-so-distant future.

When does the Football Manager 2023 beta launch?

As is the case every year and as Sports Interactive has said on its site, you can expect to receive early access to the Football Manager 2023 beta about two weeks prior to its release date. That would land the beta launch at or around Oct. 25, 2022.