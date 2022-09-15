How to get 4 extra badges in NBA 2K23 MyCareer

If you’re trying to take your player all the way to the top in NBA 2K23 MyCareer, you’ll soon notice how much badges can improve your character’s skills.

There are four types of badges in NBA 2K23 MyCareer: Finishing, Shooting, Playmaking, and Defending/Rebounding. The usage of the badges greatly increases the abilities of your player in matches, not to mention that some of them like Giant Slayer (Finishing) and Ankle Breaker (Playmaking) are nearly game-breaking.

If you use the badges correctly and keep improving the skills of your player in MyCareer, you’ll soon start to dominate the league and post as many points as legends such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry.

There’s a way to win four extra badges in NBA 2K23 MyCareer and here’s how you do it.

How to get four extra badges in NBA 2k23 MyCareer

After you’re done with the NBA Summer League and its quest “Summer League Championship,” you’ll unlock a new quest called “Welcome to the League” in NBA 2K23 MyCareer. This is one of the most valuable quests in MyCareer, and it’s easy to complete

To complete the “Welcome to the League” quest, you’ll have to play five NBA games and get a combined total of 60 points, assists, blocks, rebounds, and steals in the NBA. In addition to these, you’ll also need to meet with reporter John Luck.

After you’re done completing the objectives above, you simply have to keep playing the game until your head coach promotes you to a starter role. Once you have become a starter in MyCareer, the game will give you the option to add four extra badges to your build.