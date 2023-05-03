How to fix stuck Redfall loading screen at startup

Redfall has now been out for more than 24 hours, and many players have found their way into the streets of Massachusetts. But many more on PC might face barriers, like the inability to get past the first loading screen when you launch the game. Those players are forced to look at the image above, unable to close the game or take it back over the window. It’s annoying, I know.

The origin of the bug is unclear, but there are some potential fixes that we’ve explored that will (hopefully) help. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to fix the stuck Redfall loading screen when you launch the game.

Best ways to fix a stuck Redfall loading screen on PC

Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s unclear what’s causing the game to become stuck but since Redfall requires a constant internet connection, there could be some issue with establishing a connection. Regardless, there are some fixes you can try to get past this screen.

Force close the game and try again

The easiest fix for this is to force the game to close through the task manager before trying to launch it again. For some reason, it seems to work after multiple attempts, but closing the game can prove to be its own obstacle. If you can get to the taskbar, follow these steps:

Right-click the Windows logo on the bottom left

Click “Task Manager” in the menu that opens

Click “Redfall” in the window and then the “End Task” button at the bottom

Relaunch the game via Steam

If you’re unable to get out of the game or only have a single monitor, you can try these steps instead:

Press “Ctrl,” “Alt,” and “Delete,” on your keyboard at the same time

Click “Task Manager” on the new screen

End the Redfall task as directed above

If the game causes your PC to freeze to the point you can’t get out of it, you may want to get a refund or wait until there is a patch that will cause you fewer issues. Unfortunately, the PC version of the game has faced a variety of issues, and many players are waiting for patches to resolve similar issues.

Verify your game files

Sometimes when you install a game, there are issues that cause the game to run improperly. This can include various issues, especially preventing the game from loading due to missing assets. Fortunately, there are easy ways that you can check if you have all of your game’s assets.

Related: Is there co-op progression in Redfall?

Follow these steps for the Steam launcher:

Right-click “Redfall” in your library

Click “Properties”

Click “Local Files” on the left and then “Verify integrity of game files…”

Wait for the game to check for and install any missing files

Follow these steps for Epic Games:

Click the three dots next to Redfall in your library

Click “Manage” in the menu

Click the “Verify” button

If this doesn’t resolve the issue then it’s likely something on Arkane’s side that will need to be resolved with future patches. This will likely be added to the list of other bugs being addressed in the coming days and weeks, but you can try to mess with Redfall‘s settings to improve performance.