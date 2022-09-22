How to fix error code 6f8ce31b in NBA 2K23

Currently, one major issue that has been plaguing NBA 2K23 fans is receiving a constant error code. That error code, which is followed by the letters and numbers “6f8ce31b,” mainly pops up when players are trying to play MyCareer, specifically the quest that involves J. Cole called “It’s a Cole World.” When players get to that mission, their game sometimes crashes and when they try and load MyCareer again, the error code appears.

So, as many players have asked over the past couple of weeks, how do you fix error code 6f8ce31b in NBA 2K23? We’ll go over some possible fixes below.

Fixing NBA 2K23 error code 6f8ce31b

Unfortunately for fans currently plagued by this error code, there is no 100 percent fix that will work for everyone. Players have reported a couple of different fixes that have worked, but they won’t repair things for every single player.

The number one option that players have reported working the most consistently is doing a fresh install of NBA 2K23. This means uninstalling the behemoth of a file that 2K23 is and re-downloading it onto your system. Before players do this, they want to ensure that they’ve saved any pertinent data to their system’s cloud; otherwise, it could be deleted when the game gets uninstalled. If you’ve saved your data, uninstall the game and then reinstall it. From here, you should be able to re-download the data you saved to the cloud. Hopefully, that solves the issue of error code 6f8ce31b.

If it doesn’t, then the only other option players have reported working is simply not playing for a couple of days. Of course, this isn’t the best choice, as 2K23 just released and players paid $60 to $70 to be able to play. However, it might be the only course of action players have if they’ve also done a fresh reinstall of the game on their system.

As of Sept. 21, 2K did announce that a patch was released to fix error code 6f8ce31b. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to have done the trick for some players, though most players did have their issues relieved. If you were a part of this unlucky crowd who is still plagued by the error code, try the fixes above. If they don’t work, you’ll have to wait for the developers to release another patch.