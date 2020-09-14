How to fix “Disconnected from the Server” error in Among Us

Before you unplug your router in frustration, there’s an easy way to fix the “disconnected from the server” error you might have ran into playing Among Us.

Try changing the server region by clicking the globe button on the bottom right corner of the game. Switching to a less populated server like Europe might fix the problem instantly, allowing you to find a public game.

Generally, the error message pops up when the servers are being overloaded. Among Us has shot up in popularity ever since its resurgence in streaming circles, and tons of people are trying to get into a game.

If you still can’t get into a game afterwards, troubleshooting your connection might be required. If this fixes the error, enjoy playing Among Us!