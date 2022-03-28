There are so many ways to use these butterflies.

As adventurers traverse dungeons, scale cliffsides, and conquer enemies in Elden Ring, many may come across odd and unique items around the Lands Between. With little description about what they do or how they’re used, players are looking for answers. A lot of these peculiar items are ingredients that are involved in the crafting system unique to Elden Ring.

FromSoftware took a look at previous titles and decided that a crafting system would greatly benefit players as they journey through the new massive open-world of Elden Ring. The crafting system allows players to create their own ammunition for ranged combat, as well as consumable items that come in handy almost anywhere. All items created in this system require the player to find specific Cookbooks to learn the recipes and gather the necessary ingredients. But one of these ingredients has players stumped on its uses.

Smoldering Butterfly

The Smoldering Butterfly is a unique crafting item ingredient that is used to create a multitude of different consumables. It is very diverse in that it is used for ammunitions, weapon buffs, character buffs, and even as a precursor ingredient for items involved in other receipes.

Players can find Smoldering Butterflies all over the Lands Between. From looting corpses around Legacy Dugeons to raiding Fire Monk camps and slaying foes, there are many options for farming this particular ingredient. But searching around Burning Slugs is one of the most consistent ways of collecting these insects.

Burning Slugs around found in Liurnia of the Lakes and the Volcano Manor. While in Liurnia, players can find these slugs in open fields—and butterflies around them. Even if players do not see any butterflies around the slugs, the slugs drop butterflies on defeat. So give them a good smack and grab a butterfly.

How to use Smoldering Butterflies

Like most ingredients and odd items in Elden Ring, players must obtain a specific Cookbook that unlocks a recipe for consumable creation. These Cookbooks are found around the Lands Between and sometimes bought from NPCs. Right now, the Smoldering Butterfly is used to create 10 items:

Fire Grease

This consumable item coats a player’s weapon with fire to inflict fire damage. Players must obtain the Armorer’s Cookbook [1] to create it. Here is the recipe:

Root Resin x1

Smoldering Butterfly x1

Drawstring Fire Grease

This is a consumable item used to quickly buff a player’s weapon. Players must have the Armorer’s Cookbook [1] to craft it. Here is the recipe:

Root Resin x1

Smoldering Butterfly x1

String x1

Fireproof Dried Liver

This unique consumable item provides the player with a temporary boost in fire damage negation. Players must have the Armorer’s Cookbook [1] to create it. Here is the recipe:

Rowa Fruit x5

Beast Liver x1

Smoldering Butterfly x1

Immunizing Cured Meat

This is a consumable item that will temporarily boost the player’s immunity. The immunity defensive stat involved offers resistance to poisons and blight. Players must have the Armorer’s Cookbook [5] to create this item. Here is the recipe:

Rowa Fruit x5

Sliver of Meat x1

Great Dragonfly Head x1

Smoldering Butterfly x1

Firebone Arrow (and fletched)

Players can craft their own ammunition in Elden Ring with or without feathers. When arrows are “fletched” with feathers, they will be more precise and travel farther. To create Firebone arrows, players must have the Armorer’s Cookbook [2]. Here is the recipe for regular (and fletched):

Regular

Thin Animal Bones x6

Smoldering Butterfly x1

Fletched

Thin Animal Bones x3

Smoldering Butterfly x1

Flight Pinion x1

Firebone Bolt

This munition is used for crossbows and created through the crafting system. Players need the Armorer’s Cookbook [2] to create these bolts. Here is the recipe:

Thin Beast Bones x2

Smoldering Butterfly x1

Fire Pots (roped and non-roped)

Pots are a throwable item used to inflict damage and statuses onto enemies. Players can create these fire pots with the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [7]. Here are the recipes:

Normal

Cracked Pot x1

Mushroom x1

Smoldering Butterfly x1

Roped

Mushroom x1

Smoldering Butterfly x1

String x1

Soft Cotton

This is the oddest item on the list of Smoldering Butterfly recipes. Soft Cotton is a consumable item the will temporarily reduce the player’s fall damage. Players must have the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [7] to craft this item. Here is the recipe:

Rowa Fruit x3

Smoldering Butterfly x1

These are all of the currently known uses for Smoldering Butterflies. Based on Patch 1.04, FromSoftware has the ability to add new things to the game at its leisure, so there may be new items introduced in the future.