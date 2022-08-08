How to earn Kudosh in Two Point Campus

In management simulator games, players are frequently having to balance their resources and currency with the needs of their business. In Two Point Campus, one of the major currencies, Kudosh, can be hard to come by at times. Considering it’s what the player uses to unlock new outfits for staff and furniture for the school, players will need to unlock as much Kudosh as they can.

Here’s all you need to know about how to earn more Kudosh in Two Point Campus.

How to earn Kudosh quickly in Two Point Campus

Kudosh is the premium currency of Two Point Campus, allowing the player to unlock new furniture items and cosmetics for staff and students. You’ll start out with a fair amount and unlock more by doing the different challenges and objectives around the school. Whether it be actively or passively, you can earn Kudosh through a variety of activities.

If you need to make some Kudosh fast, consider these methods:

For every new star that you get on campus, you’ll be rewarded with a Kudosh bonus, up to 200 for a three-star hospital. Career Goals – During the length of your game, you’ll begin to earn rewards by completing specific Career Goals in Money, Love, specific Subjects, and more.

During the length of your game, you’ll begin to earn rewards by completing specific Career Goals in Money, Love, specific Subjects, and more. Special Events – Events like a cook-off at Piazza Lanatra will reward the player with Kudosh if they win. Another example includes clicking the bookworms that spawn on campuses.

There are a lot of ways the game gives the player Kudosh, knowing how important it is. You’ll often be asked by different groups in your school to unlock specific props, and that takes Kudosh. To keep from running out early in the game, temper the personal goals you take on so as to not bankrupt yourself of Kudosh.