How to drop items in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest has finally arrived with early access, and it’s brought all the elements a gamer desires from a survival title. Players can scour the landscape, scavenging items, and you’re able to fight deadly animals and enemies who’ve lived on the island for years, even as you start as an inexperienced outsider.

Collecting items is a key element; gathering items that help you create clothes, food, and shelter is a massive part of any survival game. The only issue with being a sticky-fingered collector is you don’t have enough inventory slots to carry it all.

Inventory systems aren’t designed to carry the whole island, so you’re going to have to learn to leave some items behind in your travels. You don’t need every stick or every berry. So, you’re going to have to drop them when the important items appear.

How do I drop items in Sons of the Forest?

Image via Endnight Games Ltd

Dropping items is a necessary component of any multiplayer survival game. It’s important to be able to get rid of those once-useful items when they’ve become obsolete. To drop items in Sons of the Forest, you’ll have to press “G.”

However, if you press G with something in your hands, it will send it back to your inventory. If you’re holding larger items, pressing G will throw them on the ground.

Now you can be rid of all those unwanted items. No longer will you have to touch spoiled food, old, tattered clothes, or weapons on the verge of breaking. Your inventory will be freed—you’ll be as light as a feather from now on.