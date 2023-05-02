In Redfall, you need to complete safehouse missions in each neighborhood in order to kill the area’s vampire underboss and claim his skull. While missions are typically straightforward, requiring you to disrupt a vampire rally or protect a big crimson egg, some are more challenging.

The Triangulation safe house mission in Old Town is arguably one of these trickier tasks. Not because it’s particularly difficult to do, but because Redfall isn’t great at clearly showing you where you should be going.

You are tasked with connecting to rooftop antennas to triangulate the source of a Hollow Man signal being transmitted throughout the neighborhood. This is simple enough, as you get two big yellow waypoints on your map telling you where to go (if you put a ping marker down). It’s the second part of this mission that is a pain—disabling the source. Want to know how to disable the source of the signal in Redfall? Read on.

How to find and disable the source of the signal in Redfall‘s Triangulation mission

When I first tried to find where the source of the signal was, I was stumped. As far as I could see, there was no marker on my map to indicate where the source was and I aimlessly ran around the area in the hopes I would stumble across it.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After about half an hour of this, I decided to check the map again, this time zooming right in and searching the whole map. Only then did I see a yellow circle in the northeast of Old Town—not in the area of the antennas as I thought it would be (you can see the area in the image above).

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The source of the signal is a satellite dish located upstairs in a restaurant in Old Town. To disable the source, you need to get close to the dish and hold the prompted button until the dish is disabled. You may have a few vamps to contend with, however.