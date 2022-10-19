How to defeat Armored Goombas in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

If you’re looking for a strategy came to cuddle up with this fall, there’s no better choice than Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. This strategy game brings some of the best parts of the Rabbid and Mario worlds together, including its enemies. The Goombas are an often-stomped enemy of Mario, but they’d be much safer if they covered their heads.

In Sparks of Hope, players are occasionally asked to get rid of Armored Goombas, which is difficult because they don’t take any damage. Luckily, the game gives you a way to get rid of these enemies. Here’s all you need to know about how to defeat the Armored Goombas in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

How to defeat Armored Goombas in Sparks of Hope

You’ll first run into Armored Goombas when you’re playing through Beacon Beach, but they show up throughout the rest of the game. To get rid of them, you’ll need to slide into them to knock them over. Once they’re knocked over, you can pick them up like Bomb-ombs and throw them off the edge of the map. This method will only help you get rid of them one by one, however.

If you have the opportunity, use attacks with a gust or splash effect that will send groups of Armored Goombas flying in all directions. Likewise, if there are any effect barrels lying around them, these will also help you get rid of several all at once. In the maps with a lot of Armored Goombas, these barrels are usually strategically placed around the map.