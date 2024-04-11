How to deconstruct in The Planet Crafter

Like most survival and crafting games, you do a lot of building in The Planet Crafter, but sometimes, you may want to move your structures around. That’s where deconstructing comes into play. So, here’s how to deconstruct items in The Planet Crafter.

Recommended Videos

Before you deconstruct items in The Planet Crafter

You have to build a deconstruction tool first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To deconstruct items in The Planet Crafter, you need to craft Microchip – Deconstruction. Head back to the pod you landed in and use the Crafting terminal. Microchip – Deconstruction is the fourth item from the left.

To craft the Microchip, you need one Silicon and one Magnesium. You can find both items if you wander around outside. They look very similar to Iron, so just keep looking at rocks until you find the one you need. It shouldn’t take you more than a minute. Once you find both, make the Microchip – Deconstruction, open the character menu (Tab by default) and right-click the Microchip to equip it. Now, you can deconstruct items.



The Planet Crafter—How to deconstruct

I literally had ONE JOB. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To deconstruct items in The Planet Crafter, click them while having the Deconstruction tool equipped.

Find an item you want to deconstruct. Like the genius I am, I accidentally made the screen in the image above face the wall (I had one job!). Use your mouse wheel or the T key to scroll through your Multitool tools. Select the icon of a hammer hitting an X. Click the item you want to break and watch it dissolve.

If anyone asks, you didn’t see a thing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As an added benefit, you get back everything you used to craft the deconstructed item. Have fun moving things around in The Planet Crafter.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more