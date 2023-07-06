BattleBit Remastered is the newest multiplayer shooter on the block. Move over VALORANT, BattleBit is in town and it’s time to convert your sensitivity from one game to the other.

Nailing your sensitivity is important as it gives you the advantage over those PC gamers who haven’t. You’ll be snapping toward heads in no time, and dropping squads like flies.

BattleBit Remastered is likely going to be around for a while, and getting your loadouts and settings in order is the first essential step. This Roblox-esque experience thrusts gamers into a warzone where everything is destructible, and there are over 100 teammates to help you destroy everything—but you need the perfect setup to view it in all its glory.

How to convert your VALORANT sensitivity to BattleBit Remastered?

To calculate this, let’s say your sensitivity is 0.1 on VALORANT with 800 DPI. This would mean your sensitivity on BattleBit Remastered would be 14. I tried this sensitivity for fun, and it was awful.

So this means, for each 0.1 you increase your sensitivity in VALORANT, your BattleBit sens would jump up by 14. For those with 400 DPI, it would increase by 7 each time. I have a sensitivity of 0.7 on VALORANT, meaning my sensitivity would be 98. This would be for your horizontal and your vertical sensitivity. However, feel free to change these as you go along.

The reason why it’s good to tweak your sensitivity is VALORANT and BattleBit are completely different environments. In VALORANT you might not flick as frequently toward the sky as there are no four-storey buildings with campers.

Now you’ve got your sensitivity down, you can head into BattleBit with a sneaky advantage. Just remember there are a ton of other settings to fix too.

