How to complete Clearing the Cobwebs bounty in Diablo Immortal

One of the many ways to earn experience in Diablo Immortal is by completing daily bounties. Found on the Bounty Board in the Palace Courtyard in Westmarch, a total of eight bounties can be picked up and completed each and every day. But while most bounties are relatively easy to complete, the Clearing the Cobwebs bounty is an entirely different story.

How to complete Clearing the Cobwebs

Most bounties are designed to be completed within five to 10 minutes, making for a quick injection of experience, gold, and points toward your battle pass. The Clearing the Cobwebs bounty was probably intended to take a similar amount of time, but that is anything but the case.

Thanks to a low spider spawn rate, the bounty takes well over an hour to complete. This was probably unintended, considering the time it takes to tick off virtually every other bounty in the game.

The bounty requires players to slay 50 spiders, which can be found northeast of the Cemetery. A handful of around five spiders are available at a time, but they take approximately 10 minutes to respawn.

Seeing as the bounty rewards just 7,600 experience, we recommend abandoning this bounty and saving yourself some time. You can abandon the bounty and pick up a new one by selecting the Quests option and choosing Abandon quest. To pick another bounty, head back to the Bounty Board in Westmarch.

If you’re a completionist and you absolutely have to complete the bounty, all you can do is wait around in the Cemetery for the spiders to respawn. Blizzard will likely adjust the spawn rate of spiders in the days and weeks to come.