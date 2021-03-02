How to change your name on Steam

Most users have likely had their Steam account for a while.

Let’s be honest, you were a teenage kid at the time, and at this point, you don’t even identify with the stale username you gave yourself. Why did you think that was a good name?

If you’re tired of looking at the same poorly thought-out username every day, it’s not the end of the world. You can make some changes.

While your official SteamID and Steam Account Name can’t be changed, your display name can be easily edited—and that’s what really matters ultimately.

Here’s what you need to do to change your display name on Steam.

First, open up your Steam application and right-click your display name in the upper-right corner of the screen. Click the “View my profile” option that appears as a part of the drop-down menu.

Select the “Edit Profile” option on the right side toward the top of the next page. Under the “General” section, you can delete that pesky old profile name and type up a new one.

Make sure to scroll to the bottom of the screen after you change your name to click the blue “Save” button and lock in the changes.