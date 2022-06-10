How to cancel a charged tackle or shot in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Success in any game requires the ability to make split-second decisions, and that’s especially true in most sports titles. Mario Strikers: Battle League, the latest installment of the long-running Mario sports series and the first soccer title in 15 years, is no exception.

Battle League takes the traditional soccer experience and shrinks it, pitting teams of four players against each other on smaller fields. The smaller fields mean there’s less time to get a shot off, and with the game’s charged shot mechanic, you can be prone to a tackle before you shoot your shot. Players can also use charged tackles to keep their opponents incapacitated longer, setting up a one-sided counterattack.

There will inevitably be scenarios where you’ll need to cancel a charged shot or tackle. Here’s how you can do that.

How to cancel a charged shot in Mario Strikers: Battle League

When you’re holding down the A button to charge a shot, you can cancel your charged shot with either the R button or the B button, but they both do different things as a result. You’ll also need to hit either button before you release the A button.

Hitting the B button will result in a pass instead of a shot, but this can be used to send a pass to a teammate while you’ve drawn the opponent’s attention with a charged shot. Hitting the R button means you’ll do a dodge roll, but you’ll maintain possession of the ball.

How to cancel a charged tackle in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Screengrab via Nintendo

When you’re holding down the Y button on defense to perform a charged tackle, like with shooting, you can cancel it either by hitting the R button or the B button.

Hitting the R button means you’ll roll in the direction you’re facing. The B button just cancels the tackle and doesn’t cause you to roll.