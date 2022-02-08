How to brew potions in Minecraft

We can teach you how to bewitch the mind and ensnare the senses.

For those exploring the massive, varied worlds of Minecraft while playing survival mode, it’s critical to come prepared for the mobs and obstacles you’ll encounter. Aside from bringing weapons, armor, and tools, it’s also wise to bring potions, and collecting the ingredients needed for potions is a fun activity early in your survival run.

There are three types of potions when it comes to how the potion’s effect is applied: normal potions, splash potions, and lingering potions. Normal potions are consumed, splash potions are thrown and effect the entities they hit, and a lingering potion leaves behind a cloud that affects anything that passes through it.

Here’s everything you need to know about brewing all types of potions in Minecraft.

The basics of brewing potions

To brew potions in Minecraft, you’ll need a Brewing Stand just to access the brewing interface. A Brewing Stand is created with a Blaze Rod and any three stone blocks; the Blaze Rod goes in the center and the stone blocks fill the bottom row.

You’ll also need Blaze Powder to fuel the Brewing Stand, which comes from breaking down Blaze Rods. These are acquired from the Blaze mobs, which are found exclusively in the Nether around Nether Fortresses.

To brew potions, you’ll need water bottles, which are just glass bottles filled with water.

The brewing process

At a brewing station powered by Blaze Powder and equipped with a water bottle, add Nether Wart as your first base ingredient to create an awkward potion. The awkward potion serves as your base to form other types of useful potions. Nether Wart can be mined off the floor of a Nether Fortress, so make sure your remember to pick some up during your Blaze hunts.

With an awkward potion, you can add another ingredient to get your desired effect. There are several ingredients that serves as potion modifier as well, and these can be added during any stage of brewing:

Gunpowder : Turns normal potion into a splash potion.

: Turns normal potion into a splash potion. Dragon’s Breath : Turns splash potion into a lingering potion.

: Turns splash potion into a lingering potion. Glowstone Dust : Makes the effect more intense.

: Makes the effect more intense. Redstone Dust : Makes the effect last longer.

: Makes the effect last longer. Fermented Spider Eye: Corrupts the potion, reversing its effect.

With that out of the way, here’s a table listing all the base ingredients, what potion they create, and what that potion’s effect does.