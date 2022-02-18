How to break underwater sunken barriers in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West took some of the best mechanics from 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn and upgraded them. This doesn’t mean that there aren’t any new activities in Guerrilla Games’ new title, however.

There are plenty of things to do while exploring the vast, open world. One of them is diving underwater and exploring what lies beneath sunken post-apocalyptic America.

When Aloy (the protagonist) dives beneath the ruins, she’ll encounter underwater sunken barriers made of rocks, which seem indestructible. This, though, is not the case. Players are able to get rid of sunken barriers in a blink of an eye and get their hands on some valuable loot inside.

To break them, simply swim up near them and hold the R2 button, which will make Aloy target the barrier with her spear. This will destroy the underwater sunken barriers, which will often drop crafting materials and other items.

From time to time, clicking R2 close to a nearby barrier may not work. But don’t worry, the obstacle is still likely breakable. Make sure to try every possible angle when attempting to break the barrier.