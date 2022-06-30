How to begin the Delicious Last Course DLC in Cuphead

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has finally arrived and with it, we have an entire new island to explore and new bosses to fight for the first time since the game was released all those years ago. But how exactly do you get there?

How to start Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Screengrab via Studio MDHR

To begin the DLC, first, make sure that you have it downloaded (duh).

Next, make sure you have completed the first Mausoleum stage where you need to protect Ms. Chalice from Ghosts. This can be found on the first island near the bottom and finishing it also unlocks the game’s first super ability.

When you complete this quest, a strange character with a clock for a face will appear. If you have already progressed through the game though and completed a few of these quests, the character should already be there. Here, he will allow you to travel to the fourth island, which so happens to be the DLC island, to start a new adventure.