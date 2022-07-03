How to beat the Moonshine Mob in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Players will face many bosses throughout their journey in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. The Moonshine Mob is one of the first bosses players will encounter, consisting of three main phases.

Depending on your difficulty level, you’ll often need to get familiar with a fight to be able to face it. While facing the Moonshine Mob, you’ll have to deal with three different characters, meaning there will be three different mechanics in a single encounter, catching players off guard.

If you’re looking to get through the Moonshine Mob encounter in a single go, researching what you need to do in each phase is an excellent idea. The following tips will help you grasp the basics of each stage of this boss fight, and you can also check out video guides on YouTube to see them in action.

Phase one of the Moonshine Mob

You’ll face a spider in the first stage of this boss fight. This boss will become more dangerous as you reduce its HP. He’ll start calling for help in the form of bombs and flies, which will also give you an opening to deal more damage.

The spider stops when it calls for help and will be vulnerable during this process. You can deal a decent amount of damage before worrying about the flies. While you deal with the main boss and the occasional flies, you’ll also need to keep an eye on a few projectiles since you’ll need to dodge them.

The caterpillar that the spider throws and the police bugs can take you out if you ignore dodging them. Unless you’re playing at a difficulty level higher than Standard, you won’t need to worry much about the bombs. These bombs will detonate after a delay in Standard and below difficulty levels. If you’re playing at a higher difficulty level, the bombs will become more of a threat as they’ll detonate faster.

Phase two of the Moonshine Mob

Shortly after you beat the spider, an ant will take the stage to avenge its fallen mob friend. Compared to the first phase of the battle, this one is relatively easier as you’ll only need to pay attention to one important mechanic.

There will be a gramophone in the middle platform that will be shooting out musical beams in different colors. While the green beams won’t hurt you, the red ones will deal damage. To avoid the red beams, you can follow one and avoid getting hit by another beam.

Phase three of the Moonshine Mob

You’ll finally get to face the final boss of the Moonshine Mob in phase three. While fighting the anteater, watch out for its mouth, which pops up randomly. You should eliminate bouncing bugs as they come since they may become tougher to deal with as they stack up on the screen.

Anteater’s tongue is the second move you’ll need to focus on dodging. You can either find yourself a safe spot or parry the pink tongue to avoid taking damage. While dodging the pink tongue, try to deal as much damage as possible by shooting the boss’ nose.

When you finally land the finishing blow during phase three, you’ll see a “Knockout!” sign that makes players think the encounter is over. While this banner is on the screen, the snail will come out of the hat, and you’ll need to attack it to complete the level.