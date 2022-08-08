You need to work up to getting all the courses

In Two Point Campus, your college will only be as good as the design and the courses you offer. Like every other college, though, you’ll only be able to offer courses once there is enough demand. While your course options will be limited at the start, you’ll soon evolve your campus into a hotspot for the exchange of information.

Here’s all you need to know about how to add new courses to Two Point Campus.

How to add new courses in Two Point Campus

You’ll start your first location with a basic Science major for your students to focus on while you learn the ropes of the game. Eventually, the game allows you to have a second major, and it’s there you learn how to add new courses. At the end of each year, you’ll see a bar appear at the top of your screen that says “Manage Courses” and “Next Year.” You’ll want to click “Manage Courses.”

You can also find this screen by clicking the book icon on the lower left of your screen and then the course management section.

Once you’ve opened up this screen, you’ll be greeted with your current courses and a plus icon that will allow you to add a new one. The number of courses that are currently available to you is also displayed. You’ll unlock new courses by playing through the different levels and unlocking them for all future hospitals.

For example, you’ll unlock Scientography and Virtual Normality when you get one star on the first level. On all levels after that, you’ll be able to add either of those courses to your school’s current schedule. You’ll still have to maintain all the requirements of your primary course, though, so don’t overload your university with class requirements before you’re ready.

You’ll unlock some courses through other methods, like researching them or receiving them when you meet certain qualifications.

To unlock the course, you’ll need to spend 30 Course Points. In the early levels you’ll already be fighting for space and maintaining a budget, so adding your favorite courses may need to wait until you’ve got an established hospital with plenty of room.

Course Points are earned through doing normal tasks and upgrading your Campus to higher levels. These Points can also be used to upgrade existing courses, adding new applicants and requirements for that field at your college.

That’s all you need to know about how to add new courses to Two Point Campus.