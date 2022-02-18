How many story missions are in Horizon Forbidden West?

The main story has plenty in store for you.

Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn, has finally seen the light of day.

Throughout five years of development, Guerrilla Games has been immensely working on improving many aspects of the post-apocalyptic world.

The case is no different when it comes to the main story. Many critics call the newest entry in the Horizon franchise one of the best games on PlayStation 5 so far.

What makes a great story are engaging quests, tough decisions, and interesting characters. One of the pivotal elements of an amazing storyline is also its length. If it’s too short, players will be left unsatisfied. If it’s too long, the game can become tedious.

This has led to many people wondering how many story missions there are in the game. Due to it being released on Feb. 18, we know that there are exactly 17 quests in the main storyline.