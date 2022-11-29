How long is The Callisto Protocol? Approximate time to beat the game

It's not the longest game, but long enough to tell a story.

The Callisto Protocol is the latest horror adventure from the mind behind the original Dead Space games, Glen Schofield.

This next-gen survival horror traps the player inside the Black Iron prison as cargo pilot Jacob Lee, eager to escape this new monster-infested hellscape. This single-player narrative adventure will keep players busy with its tough fights and gruesome death scenes.

Players will spend hours just trying to find their way through this new location and the areas surrounding it. Here’s all the information you need to know about how long it will take you to beat The Callisto Protocol.

How long does The Callisto Protocol take to beat?

According to a recent interview with game director Glen Schofield in EDGE magazine and written about by MP1st, the game will take roughly 12 to 14 hours to beat.

For players who want to get all the collectibles and other hidden items, the game will likely take a little longer, likely another hour or two. This is on par with the Dead Space games, which each took around nine to 12 hours to complete.

While some might view this as short, they may feel different when they play the game. With The Callisto Protocol being a horror game, this runtime also likely includes moments in the game where the player has to interact with specific enemies. If they take longer to beat or result in death too many times, it’s very possible the game’s runtime could go on longer.

Later in the game, there’s something that Schofield calls “beta paths,” where players will decide which way they take to get through a level. The goal for this was to create more discussion among the player base and increase replayability.

With this title being a little longer than Schofield’s past works, it seems he’s getting more comfortable with longer stories, in The Callisto Protocol and otherwise.