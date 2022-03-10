How do you fix ‘inappropriate activity detected’ in Elden Ring?

The ‘inappropriate activity detected’ error can strike at any time while playing Elden Ring. The error sounds serious and may cause players to feel stressed when they first receive it.

While most players will be able to fix the error with simple tricks, others may not be so lucky. The ‘inappropriate activity detected error also appears for players who’ve been engaged with illegal activities like selling runes on eBay or using cheats. If you’ve been doing one of the two, your account may have bitten the dust, and you may no longer have access to Elden Ring’s online features.

Players who’ve been on the right of Elden Ring’s terms of service will have nothing to worry about, though, and can try out the following methods to get rid of the ‘inappropriate activity detected’ error.

Restart your gaming device / Steam

In most cases, the ‘inappropriate activity detected’ error will appear due to software anomalies. One of the best ways to troubleshoot such anomalies will be by restarting your gaming device or Steam if you’re on PC.

A simple reset should be enough to fix this error, and you can try one of the following methods if you continue to receive the ‘inappropriate activity detected’ error in Elden Ring.

Verify the integrity of your game files

The ‘inappropriate activity detected’ error can also surface when there’s a corrupted in-game file. While most launchers and systems will be able to detect such files and patch them automatically, you may also need to run manual checks to make sure everything is in top shape.

On Steam, players will need to right-click on Elden Ring and choose Properties.

Navigate to the Local Files tab and select the Verify Integrity of Game Files option.

Steam will automatically start scanning your in-game files and will replace the corrupted files with their working equivalents.

Repair Easy Anti-Cheat

The ‘inappropriate activity detected’ error can be caused by Easy Anti-Cheat. If the program is also struggling with corrupt files, you’ll need to run a repair to make sure it’s working properly.

You can repair Easy Anti-Cheat by:

Right-clicking on Elden Ring in your Steam Library

Choose Properties

Select Local Files

Find the EasyAntiCheat folder

Run EasyAntiCheat_Setup

Click on Elden Ring and choose repair

Check in with the community

If the error continues to appear after trying out everything on our list, you should check in with the community to see if there are other players experiencing the ‘inappropriate activity detected’ error.

Community hubs, like Reddit, are often the first stop for players to share everything recent regarding Elden Ring. Alternatively, you can also submit a support ticket to the developers so they can take a thorough look at what may be causing the ‘inappropriate activity detected’ error in Elden Ring on your system.