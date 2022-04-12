How do you complete all Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-Ed challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Most players won’t have the time to spare to complete side objectives as they’re grinding through the huge Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga storyline.

Once you complete the main adventure, however, you’ll have plenty of time to roam around and complete additional challenges that reward players with new characters, ships, and collectibles. Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-Ed is one of these side objectives, and it’s made up of three challenges.

Challenge 1 — Boom Shakalak

The first challenge will kick off after players assemble a broken catapult. Once the catapult is ready to go, players will need to destroy all the AAT-1 Hover Tanks to complete this challenge.

Challenge 2 — Don’t Lose Your Head!

The Don’t Lose your Head challenge is an easy one, but it may take a few rounds to complete if you don’t have a decent aim. You’ll need to take down three droids by shooting them in the head to complete this challenge.

Considering there are quite a few droids around, you can take a few warm-up laps before unleashing your true potential.

Challenge 3 — Ouch Time!

This challenge is quite similar to the first one since you’ll need to use the catapult again. You’ll need to aim for droids for this one, though, since it requires you to take out 300 of them with a single blow. Allow droids to stack up—taking them out as you see them will prevent you from completing this challenge.