Horizon Zero Dawn, 10 other games will be free on PlayStation as part of Play at Home program

Horizon Zero Dawn and Subnautica are among 10-plus free games coming to PlayStation as part of its Play at Home program, Sony announced today.

For Play at Home, Sony is offering a collection of past PlayStation titles to download, for free, and keep forever. It’s a nice deal that started this month with Ratchet & Clank becoming the first free title.

#PlayAtHome update! PlayStation is offering 10 free games to download this spring, including PS4 indie gems, PS VR games, and Horizon Zero Dawn.



The full list of games available for free next week on March 25 includes Abzû, Enter the Gungeon, REZ Infinite, Subnautica, The Witness, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast. The offer lasts through April 22.

Horizon, meanwhile, will become available on April 19 with the offer lasting through May 14. The upcoming sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is scheduled to be released sometime in 2021, although that’s subject to change.

“In these historic times, the team at PlayStation wanted to thank the community by giving something back,” Sony said about Play at Home. “These days, we could all use something to look forward to and another reason to stay safely socially distanced, so we are happy to be able to offer a free selection of great games and some entertainment offers.”

Players on PS4 and PS5 should make sure to take Sony up on the offers before they come to an end, or else they’ll miss out on some sweet, free games.