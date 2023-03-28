Honkai Star Rail gets promising update on eventual PlayStation release

There's no news regarding an Xbox version of the game though.

Honkai: Star Rail is getting a PlayStation release in the near future as the game approaches its official arrival on mobile and PC platforms.

In a PlayStation blog post, the lead programmer of HoYoverse spilled the beans on its eventual console release. While the post didn’t state a concrete release date for the title, the devs confirmed it will launch on PlayStation in the near future.

Looking back on the development of Genshin Impact, another game from HoYoverse, the game was released back in Sept. 2020, while the PlayStation 5 version was released in April 2021. With this information, It’ll be safe to expect the game to release within the year or the next (assuming there are no problems during the development).

Honkai: Star Rail was available for a closed beta in Feb. 2023. Various streamers and influencers got a chance to try the game and were able to stream it too. It became a popular category in Twitch as the devs have enabled drops, which made it possible for other people to be able to participate in the closed beta just by watching their favorite streamers.

The closed beta featured a full-wipe after the test which concluded on Mar. 24, 2023. This means players won’t be able to carry their progress to the live servers once the game is live for the public.

After the beta was concluded, the devs announced Honkai: Star Rail is releasing on PC and mobile on April 26, 2023.