Hideo Kojima confirms his next big project will star Elle Fanning

Legendary Japanese game developer Hideo Kojima recently confirmed the rumors going around that his next project will feature the popular movie star, Elle Fanning. Known for his uniquely creative games such as Death Stranding and the Metal Gear Solid series, Kojima has been hard at work on several upcoming projects, some of which are set to release soon.

With fans hoping for a sequel to Death Stranding, especially after the main star of the game and The Walking Dead lead actor Norman Reedus confirmed that a new game was in the works in May, the announcement of this project came as quite a surprise. The only thing we knew about this project until recently came in the form of a cryptic trailer from Kojima himself.

Kojima Productions is teasing a project in Melbourne, Australia at PAX https://t.co/Wtm7fL8pnh pic.twitter.com/GAo4GB3wUT — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 7, 2022

Here is the QR code pic.twitter.com/8nPbJFxY3W — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 7, 2022

Fans noticed this tweet teasing an ominous question that simply said “Where am I?” followed by a QR code at the end. This QR code was framed on a display stand at the PAX Australia gaming convention this week and many fans tried to scan it. Scanning the code will take you to a website that leads to an even more cryptic message.

This time the message reads “Who am I?” with an accompanying picture underneath the words. Fans quickly recognized the person as Elle Fanning, confirming the rumors that Kojima was in fact, working with the movie star herself. There is nothing more we know so far regarding the project or what Elle Fanning’s role is going to be yet.

As of now, the only tangible conclusion we can give you is more rumor and speculation, with many fans suspecting this might be part of another project teased earlier by Kojima: a horror game named Overdose. Whether this is Overdose or not is yet to be seen, but we will keep you posted.