Here are the top five reveals from The Game Awards

Didn't watch the three-hour show? Here are the five biggest reveals from The Game Awards.

The Game Awards often has a slew of world premiere videos announcing upcoming releases, and the 2021 show did not disappoint.

The yearly awards show isn’t just for celebrating the best games of the past year, although that is a big part of it. With many new games revealed and more details for games that were recently announced, gamers often make a point of watching it to keep up with the latest news in gaming.

Out of the many reveals that premiered at the Game Awards, there were a few that stood out. Here are the top five reveals from the three-hour show.

Nightingale

A debut game from Inflexion games, Nightingale is a survival and crafting game set in a “Victorian gaslamp fantasy” world. The setting is fraught with monsters, ranging from giants to eldritch beasts. Players can craft weapons and arcane technology to defeat their foes, and do it in style. The game comes to PC in early access next year.

Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is an “open-zone-inspired experience” according to developers. The game was teased back in May during the Sonic Central livestream, but very few details were revealed. This time, fans got a longer look at what’s ahead for the franchise. The game has no release date besides holiday 2022, but it will come to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Star Wars Eclipse

Fans of Star Wars got a look at the newest addition to the franchise with Star Wars Eclipse. The game comes from Quantic Dream, the developers of Detroit: Become Human. Set during the High Republic Era and in the Outer Rim, players will get to play a diverse set of characters. There are no release dates or platforms announced yet for Star Wars Eclipse.

Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders is the first game from Embark Studios, founded by EA’s former chief designer, Patrick Soderlund. The game will launch in 2022, and is a free-to-play first-person shooter, set in a sci-fi world. Players are tasked with fighting against an alien invasion made up of mechanized monsters.

Halo TV Series

After the series was announced at E3 with just a few glimpses of the symbolic 117-marked armor, fans have been itching for more details. This time, fans got a one-minute trailer, and an incredibly close-up look at the Chief. The series will premiere in 2022 exclusively on Paramount+.