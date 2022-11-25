Here are the Callisto Protocol’s PC system requirements

The Callisto Protocol is the next iteration in the sci-fi horror genre from the same mind behind the Dead Space series. With the game being billed as a “next-generation take on survival horror,” players might be worried about if their computers can run the game. With The Callisto Protocol releasing on current and last-gen consoles, though, its system requirements may not be as taxing as you may think.

As with most games on PC, you can adjust the settings to make sure it runs as best as it can on your rig. Below you’ll find all the information about the PC requirements for different settings in The Callisto Protocol.

All PC requirements for The Callisto Protocol

Depending on how you want to run the game, you’ll require different hardware. Luckily for players, The Callisto Protocol offers you different presets to help you get the best experience on your system. Steam gives an idea of the Minimum hardware just to run the game and to run it at its best quality.

Minimum PC requirements for The Callisto Protocol

This system can run the game at the lowest quality settings with a steady amount of FPS.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Version 11 Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended PC requirements for The Callisto Protocol

This system can run the game in its higher settings with a good amount of FPS.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended

If you have a system better than this, you’ll likely have little issue with running the game at its highest-quality settings.