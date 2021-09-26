Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X reportedly headline October’s PlayStation Plus titles

We are just a few days out from Sony announcing October’s free games lineup for PlayStation Plus subscribers, but French gaming forum Dealabs user billbil-kun has seemingly grabbed the information ahead of time.

According to their latest post, the PS Plus games for October will be Hell Let Loose for PlayStation 5 and both Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 for PlayStation 4, as spotted by VGC.

Hell Let Loose is a new multiplayer tactical first-person shooter set to launch on Oct. 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This is another situation where Sony, the developers at Black Matter, and the publishers at Team17 struck a deal to give the game away to PS Plus subscribers during its launch month.

However, MK X is already available in the PS Plus Collection for PS5 owners, and PGA Tour 2K21 is a very niche title that most PS Plus users aren’t too excited about. This combination has fans less than thrilled about the reported lineup in comparison to September’s offering of Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds.

Billbil-kun is consistent in posting new listings and deals ahead of time on Dealabs. And, because Dealabs requires users to provide verification for posts to be accepted, they are almost always accurate.

Fans can expect official confirmation for the October lineup of PS Plus games to be released by Sony at some point in the coming week.