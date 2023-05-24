Haven’s new project Fairgames announced at PlayStation Showcase 2023

Looks like another competitive shooter will be coming soon.

Sony’s Haven studio has announced their rumored new project, Fairgames, during the PlayStation Showcase 2023. It looks to be some sort of heist game where groups of players will compete against each other, based on the short trailer.

The game looks strangely similar to HYENAS, a Ubisoft title that pits players against each other in much the same way. In the trailer, players can be seen taking on a range of characters in different disguises and firing at each other, but that’s really all we know so far.

There’s also a brief showing of a leaderboard, further giving credit to the idea that this might be a multiplayer game. It’s all cinematic though, so there’s no actual guarantee it will look anything like the video above when it is eventually revealed.

This is a breaking story and more information will be added as it comes out.

