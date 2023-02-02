Harry Potter fans lament disappearance of Hogwarts Legacy leaker after takedown notices from WB

There hasn’t been a game release in the history of gaming that wasn’t heralded by leaks, data mining, and spoilers. Hogwarts Legacy also had a leaker better known as u/Significant_Spot_855. The user, who regularly delivered leaks and spoilers, got several warnings, but in the end, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment deleted their account, leaving the community in mourning.

On Jan. 31, the Hogwarts Legacy community noticed their favorite leaker u/Significant_Spot_855, who played the game early and shared their findings about the game’s graphics, bugs, features, and faculty choices, was no longer active. One thing led to another, and the fabled leaker got their own post on the Harry Potter Game subreddit. In the post, one of the mods revealed the leaker reached out on an alt account confirming Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment had deleted their account.

Image via u/Inuro_Enderas

“Just got contacted by u/Significant_Spot_855 on an alt. They confirmed that they deleted their own account after getting the takedowns since they got worried about potential blowback. He sent the following message for the fans: ‘I’m alive and well, I’ll be released from Azkaban in 7 days,’ one of the mods from the Harry Potter Game subreddit said.

Seeing the unfortunate fall of this leaker, the community paid their respects in the comment section. But there’s no need to worry as the game will be available starting Feb. 7 if you buy Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition. Starting Feb.7, u/Significant_Spot_855 will return and once again be the hero the community needs.