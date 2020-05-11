Guerrilla Collective to showcase new indie games in June

Media Indie Exchange (The MIX), in partnership with the Kinda Funny Games Showcase, introduced a new online-only multi-day press conference today featuring announcements of a slew of new indie titles.
The three-day conference, called Guerrilla Collective, features some of the top names in indie game development. A ton of publishers and developers will debut new trailers “while celebrating the gaming culture.” It’s considered a part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming and GameSpot’s Play For All.
It seems like this is a replacement for E3 for many indie developers, teaming up to show off what’s next. While the biggest publishers, like Xbox and EA, have their own shows in the coming months, this is looking like a true showcase of indies.
The shows begin on June 6 at 12pm CT on the Guerrilla Collective Twitch channel. The festivities will be hosted by Kinda Funny Games’ Greg Miller.
The full list of studios and publishers, and some of the games they’re known for, can be found below:
- 11 bit studios (credits include Frostpunk, This War of Mine)
- Another Indie (SIMULACRA 2, Yuppie Psycho)
- Coffee Stain Studios (Satisfactory, Deep Rock Galactic)
- Fellow Traveller (In Other Waters, Neo Cab)
- Funcom (Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, Conan Exiles)
- Good Shepherd Entertainment (John Wick Hex, The Eternal Cylinder)
- Headup (Bridge Constructor Portal, Pumpkin Jack)
- Humble Publishing (Temtem, Forager)
- Larian Studios (Baldur’s Gate III, Divinity: Original Sin II)
- Modern Wolf (Necronator: Dead Wrong, Out There: Oceans of Time)
- Paradox Interactive (Cities: Skylines, Stellaris)
- Raw Fury (Kingdom Two Crowns, Atomicrops)
- Rebellion (Sniper Elite 4, Zombie Army 4: Dead War)
- Those Awesome Guys (Monster Prom, Move or Die, Floppy Knights)
- Thunderful (SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Lonely Mountains: Downhill)
- United Label (Eldest Souls, Röki)
- Versus Evil (The Banner Saga, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire)
- Whitethorn Games (Aground, StarCrossed)
- WINGS Interactive (Later Daters, Lord Winklebottom Investigates)
- Ysbryd Games (WORLD OF HORROR, VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action)
- ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)