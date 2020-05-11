Guerrilla Collective to showcase new indie games in June

Media Indie Exchange (The MIX), in partnership with the Kinda Funny Games Showcase, introduced a new online-only multi-day press conference today featuring announcements of a slew of new indie titles.

The three-day conference, called Guerrilla Collective, features some of the top names in indie game development. A ton of publishers and developers will debut new trailers “while celebrating the gaming culture.” It’s considered a part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming and GameSpot’s Play For All.

A collective of amazing game studios and publishers have come together to create a digital multi-day press conference from June 6th-8th. Teams will share new games, debut trailers while celebrating the gaming culture. More info: https://t.co/Gja0ka2oxN #guerrillacollective pic.twitter.com/yoYDrsJfYC — Guerrilla Collective (@GuerrillaCollec) May 11, 2020

It seems like this is a replacement for E3 for many indie developers, teaming up to show off what’s next. While the biggest publishers, like Xbox and EA, have their own shows in the coming months, this is looking like a true showcase of indies.

The shows begin on June 6 at 12pm CT on the Guerrilla Collective Twitch channel. The festivities will be hosted by Kinda Funny Games’ Greg Miller.

The full list of studios and publishers, and some of the games they’re known for, can be found below: