GTA: The Definitive Edition physical copies on Switch to launch in February

Nintendo Switch users will be able to grab themselves a physical copy soon.

Physical copies of Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition will be released on Feb. 11, Nintendo of America announced earlier today.

Right now, it’s unclear whether this news is in regard to solely the North American market. But as Nintendo Life suggests, physical copies of Rockstar’s product should go live in Europe as well.

The physical version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for #NintendoSwitch will be available in stores on February 11th! pic.twitter.com/zos8i4zEaJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 21, 2022

Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Trilogy had an awful launch, with many players complaining about the countless bugs and not much-updated graphics. Thus, the game received disappointing reviews on portals like Metacritic, where the PC version boasts a 49 Metascore and an overwhelmingly negative 0.6 user score at this time.

But these reviews from both critics and users didn’t stop the publisher from saying that the game is doing brilliantly. Strauss Zelnick, the chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, which owns Rockstar, praised the release on CNBC, despite the negative feedback.

“And with regards to the GTA trilogy, that was actually not a new title,” Zelnick said. “That was a remaster of preexisting titles. We did have a glitch in the beginning, that glitch was resolved. And the title of has done just great for the company. So we’re very excited.”

The GTA Trilogy premiered on Nov. 11 and has since received a couple of patches, which aimed to fix many aspects of the game. The latest one was released on Nov. 30, according to GTA Fandom.