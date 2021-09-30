Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition receives rating on Korean rating board

Grand Theft Auto fans might see an announcement for the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition soon since the game recently appeared on a Korean rating board.

Rumors of remastered versions of classic GTA titles have been circulating for months, claiming the new versions will include a mix of old and new graphics. GTA III, San Andreas, and Vice City are three of the most iconic games in the series and fans are ecstatic about updated versions.

Initial reports claimed the remastered games would appear on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Fans have waited eagerly for a confirmation of the collection, but a rating from a Korean rating board indicates an announcement is coming soon.

Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been rated in Koreahttps://t.co/XL9AAhOC0E pic.twitter.com/af4rk2EfoP — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 30, 2021

As reported by industry insider Nibellion, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition received a “Youth not allowed” rating in Korea. The application came from Take-Two Interactive and is listed as an “action” game. While this doesn’t count as an official announcement, it’s a good sign that the collection will be announced soon.

The initial reports claim the collection will be released in October or early November, with PC and mobile ports coming in 2022. This also gives fans hopes of seeing other classic Rockstar titles remastered like Red Dead Redemption or Bully. But fans should wait for an official announcement about the Grand Theft Auto collection before getting too excited.