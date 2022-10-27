Gotham Knights patch introduces stability and input fixes for PC, consoles coming soon

Gotham Knights was released on Oct. 21 to mixed reactions from fans, partially due to the combat and errors that players were encountering while playing. As it seems with most big launches lately, the game wasn’t loading on some devices and crashed on others. To combat this rising tide of bugs, Warner Bros. Games Montreal has put out the first patch for PC, with consoles incoming.

The developers implemented a variety of improvements that range from game stability to co-op issues, according to the patch notes on the Gotham Knights website. Players on PC should see the following changes made to improve the game:

Invincible enemies playing a meditating animation won’t appear in crimes

UI fixes

Fixed graphical settings not being applied properly

Localization fixes

Keyboard and mouse input issues resolved

Fixed an issue that was preventing being able to join friends through invites

Various crash fixes throughout the game, including S.T.A.R. Labs and the Harley Quinn boss fight

Fixed an AMD-specific crash related to shadows

The developer also notes a current known issue is that there may be some compatibility issues with Nvidia Ansel that the company is still investigating for the patch. While many of these changes may be small, Warner Bros. Games Montreal seems to be focused on making the game more stable post-launch.

The game received mixed reviews among fans of previous games because it doesn’t quite live up to its Arkham predecessors. The combat can be a lot of fun when you’re fighting regular enemies, but a good portion of the game feels unplayable by yourself. The game looks beautiful and has some great writing, but the enemies don’t scale to an individual player, making most boss fights unbearable.