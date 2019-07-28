Good Smile is creating Scorbunny, Sobble, and Grookey Pokémon figures

The Good Smile Company, a Japanese manufacturer of hobby products, unveiled its new line of Figmas, Nendoroids, and other collectibles today.

Several different properties are getting various types of figures, but Good Smile surprisingly revealed that it’s working on miniature figures for Pokémon Sword and Shield’s upcoming starter Pokémon.

The figures are still in development, but the company showcased prototype images for the Scorbunny, Sobble, and Grookey figures ahead of their official release later this year.

Good Smile has created tons of Pokémon-themed merchandise in the past, including a long line of Figmas and Nendoroids. The stuff that the company makes is usually made to order, which means when the figures do become available, you’ll need to pre-order them to guarantee that you’ll get a set.

The appearance of the various figures could also change in the future, but there’s no denying that the trio looks incredibly cute at this point.