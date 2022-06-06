Golden Eye 007 HD likely to release soon following leaked Xbox achievements

Rumors suggest the HD version of GoldenEye 007 might be coming to Xbox after evidence of the game’s achievements was posted online.

As spotted by known industry insider Wario64, the achievements for the game’s Xbox version have reportedly been posted on the tracking website TrueAchievements. It includes various achievements that could be unlocked once players complete a chapter or challenge along the way, as well as the all-time percentage of players that already completed them.

The new rumors follow previous leaks about GoldenEye 007 HD, which suggested the game allows players to earn a Gamerscore of 1,000 through 55 different achievements placed in the different parts of the game. Developer Rare was hinted to be the one behind the achievements.

In 2021, leaks for a GoldenEye remaster were shown on file-sharing websites. Those who accessed the leaks said the remaster provides the option for players to play the game in either HD converted graphics or the original N64 aesthetic. The leaderboards feature was also rumored to be included in the game, as well as Achievements.

GoldenEye 007 was first released in 1997 for the classic Nintendo 64 console. A first remaster for the game was planned in 2008, which was initially intended for the Xbox Live Arcade. It was, however, canceled because of licensing issues between Nintendo, MGM, and Microsoft, which acquired Rare in 2002.