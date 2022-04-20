God of War Ragnarok director: ‘Something cool is coming’

On the fourth anniversary of the last God of War release, game director Cory Balrog of Sony’s Santa Monica Studio provided an update on one of gaming’s most anticipated titles in God of War Ragnarok, promising that “something cool is coming.”

“There is so much going on right now that I wish we could share with you, but it’s just not ready to be shown,” Balrog said on Santa Monica’s Twitter. “But I guarantee you the moment we have something ready to share, we’re gonna share it. Please hold tight, and know that something cool is coming.”

4 years ago, God of War (2018) released! We’re grateful to all of you who joined Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and we’re so proud of the team who worked to bring it to life.



While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! pic.twitter.com/Z5PHpKQppY — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) April 20, 2022

In the video, Balrog also took the time to thank fans for their continued support of the series over the years. He acknowledged the “elephant in the room” that not much has been said or shown of Ragnarok but relayed the team is “heads down, hard at work.”

God of War Ragnarok was first announced back in September 2020 during a PS5 showcase with just a basic teaser of the game’s logo and the year 2021. During 2021, however, the game was pushed back to 2022 due to issues caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Kratos’ voice actor, Christopher Judge, requiring surgery. An official trailer for Ragnarok was released during another PlayStation showcase in September 2021, but no date was attached.

The game is still set to be released in 2022, barring any other delays. God of War Ragnarok has already received and been nominated for several “Most Anticipated Game” awards from the likes of The Game Awards, the Golden Joystick Awards, and the PlaySt.blog.