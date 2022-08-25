Goat Simulator 3 is chock-full of pop culture references, according to devs

It was never a question of causing utter mayhem in the newest installment of the Goat Simulator series. It was more a matter of just how far the developers over at Coffee Stain were willing to push their game into the realm of zany chaos.

The answer to that question seems to be “all the way,” with the gameplay from Goat Simulator 3 featuring everything from tutu-wearing goats avoiding a lava-flooded town to the destruction of the “Hoofer Dam.” Easter eggs and real-life references are the lifeblood of a game as silly as Goat Simulator, according to Santiago Ferrero, creative director of Coffee Stain North.

“Basically, anything that happens in the world, we see if this is something that we can spoof,” Ferrero told Dot Esports. That goes for references that are short and sweet, like the obvious Hoover Dam pun, as well as more niche news stories. Ferrero specifically mentioned the discovery and subsequent removal of the monolith statue in Utah as a news story that Goat Simulator 3 gets a joke or two in about that players can discover.

The game will also have its own share of references from film and TV pop culture. Ferrero mentioned that the game will include “a lot of references to Marvel” and other popular media properties. Which Marvel heroes and movies the game might spoof weren’t specifically mentioned, and Ferrero even admitted that he couldn’t even think of how many references and Easter eggs were cut from the game in development simply because there were so many. But there’s a non-zero chance that a goat version of your favorite Marvel character might make the final cut of Goat Simulator 3.

Regardless of whether you want to explore every single nook and cranny of the game’s world and find every hidden reference, or you’re just in it for the goat chaos, it seems like Goat Simulator 3 will come with everything you could ever ask for out of a game where you play as a goat and become the single most destructive force the universe has ever seen.