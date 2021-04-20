Gilgamesh now live in Smite

The second God among Smite’s new Babylonian pantheon has arrived: Gilgamesh is here.

Gilgamesh is the King of Uruk and arguably the most important character in the Babylonian pantheon. Now, he’s marching into Smite to join fellow Babylonian Tiamat in the battleground of the gods.

Those shoes are made for dropkicking, and that's just what they'll do!



Gilgamesh has taken the Battleground and the #KingOfUruk Update is now LIVE!



Log in to try out the newest Warrior, check out the latest content, and let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/BZSq15L6um — SMITE (@SMITEGame) April 20, 2021

Gilgamesh is a Warrior character, so he’ll be best used in the solo or jungle position. Gilgamesh has a passive appropriately named Epic of Gilgamesh. This ability causes Gilgamesh to gain a quest at levels five and 10. The first quest forces him to go to a specific location on the map while the second asks him to defeat half of the enemy team in a fight.

Every time you complete a quest as Gilgamesh, you’ll get a tier-one item or 500 gold if you have a full inventory. This is one of the most unique passives in the game.

Players should have no problem using Gilgamesh to complete the teamfight quest from his passive thanks to his ultimate ability. Winds of Shamash is an AoE damage ring that also provides a powerful slow. Additionally, if Gilgamesh damages an enemy trying to escape the ring, they’re knocked back into the center. Enemies in the ring are eventually rooted and crippled for 1.5 seconds if they don’t escape.

If you’re a fan of Warrior Gods with a teamfight-heavy kit, you’ll definitely want to take Gilgamesh for a spin. If you don’t have the ultimate God pack, Gilgamesh will cost you 11,000 Favor or 200 Gems.

You can log into Smite right now to check out Gilgamesh, King of Uruk for yourself.