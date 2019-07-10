Gigantamaxing could be competitive Pokémon Sword and Shield’s saving grace

A new trailer just dropped for Pokemon Sword and Shield that gave fans the usual array of announcements.

New Pokémon, Gym Leaders, and a bunch of new features were revealed as part of the surprise two-minute trailer alongside a new mechanic known as “Gigantamaxing.”

The feature, like the previously revealed Dynamaxing, supersizes your Pokémon to massive size— but with a twist. The Gigantamaxing feature acts almost like a Mega Evolution in previous games, changing the appearance and some other features of your Pokémon when it’s activated.

With it, Pokémon like Drednaw, Corviknight, and other newly announced Pokémon change their appearance and gain special moves, known as G-Moves, that are unique to each Gigantamax Pokémon.

The Pokemon can remain like this for three turns and only one Pokémon can be either Dynamaxed or Gigantamaxed per match, making it a tactical decision to make. Do you use the ability early to take out a few Pokémon fast, or do you save it for a do-or-die situation?

We previously talked about how Dynamaxing should be banned from competitive while the Pokémon Company learns from its past mistakes when implementing new, unknown features, but Gigantamaxing is something we feel should definitely be considered for the long term sustainability of the competitive scene— so long as it isn’t using in year one.

With the removal of the National Dex from the games, Pokémon Sword and Shield was already on track to become a stale competitive game as the lack of new Pokémon to add or remove from the competitive scene year on year would result in a meta that would never change.

Gigantamaxing at least represents a feature that The Pokémon Company could hold back from making competitively viable at the start and then introduce in the second year of play. This would offer a new gameplay element and mechanics to the game, giving long-time viewers something new to look forward to.

Gigantamaxing, unlike Dynamaxing, changes the Pokémon entirely and isn’t just creating a Godzilla-like beast of your favorite creatures. This means there is a limit to which Pokémon can be Gigantamaxing. opening up the possibility of a brand new meta forming where trainers create new teams to combat the new mechanic.

There is still a lot about the game to be discovered as we look towards the November release of the title, but the introduction of this new mechanic into the game at least offers some hopes to Pokémon Sword and Shield’s future competitive scene, no matter how slim that may be.