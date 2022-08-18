Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed slated for release this October

The release date for the upcoming 4-vs-1 game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has been revealed, and it is scheduled for Oct. 18 this year.

“The reaction from fans of Ghostbusters has blown us away,” IllFonic CEO Charles Brungardt said. “Putting a date on and opening up preorders for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed feels like an out of body experience, and we cannot wait for everyone to feel the same sensation on Tuesday, October 18.”

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is the upcoming game from Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IIIFonic. It will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, and PC (exclusively purchasable from the Epic Games Store). Here, players can immerse into a 4-vs-1 combat scenario, depicting the four-player team of the renowned Ghostbusters franchise.

“Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a fun, multiplayer game perfect for all skill levels. Four proton pack wielding Ghostbusters attempt to catch a Ghost haunting unique locations in asymmetrical multiplayer battles (online or offline),” a part of the game’s official description reads. “As players progress, they will unlock cosmetics and upgrades for both Ghostbusters and Ghosts to evolve their gameplay experiences.”

Some of the features the game will have include a handful of maps where players can explore and do different missions, such as a museum, an abandoned prison, and more. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is now available for pre-order at $39.99. Those who will pre-order the game will have some freebies, including Slimer, a Proton Pack, a Custom Particle Thrower, and special cosmetic colors.