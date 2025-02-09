‘Getting a small fry after they mess up your entire order’: fans dunk on Sony’s PSN outage compensation

The PlayStation Network is finally back online after more than a day of outage. Players were barred from playing most of their games, the majority of which in today’s day and age require an online connection. Sony also issued an apology, but fan fervor is far from quenched.

Recommended Videos

“Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue,” Sony wrote in a Feb. 9 post on X, apologizing for how the PlayStation Network suffered a total crash and went offline for about 24 hours, thanking players for their patience. In addition, all PlayStation Plus subscribers would “automatically receive an additional five days of service” as compensation for their day-long troubles. However, not all PlayStation players were satisfied with this approach. Not only are they angered by Sony’s lack of communication, but also feel that the five days of extra PS Plus membership are simply “unacceptable” and not enough to make up for the outage.

The PlayStation Network suffered a complete outage for an entire day, rendering many modern titles unplayable. Image via PlayStation

“That’s like getting a small fry after they mess up your entire order,” said one user in a reply to Sony’s announcement. Others added how the extra five days only for existing members is too little, instead saying Sony should have offered either a free game to members or given out the membership to all users on the platform, not just existing subscribers.

Some, however, cared little for compensation, wishing Sony would have communicated the issue more thoroughly, as the company is known for having these broad network outages that lock people out of their video game libraries. “In all seriousness, things happen but you have to communicate with us,” one user wrote, adding that Sony “failed to do so” and that it should “Get with the program,” and start being more transparent when issues arise.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy