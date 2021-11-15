Gems now on sale in Smite in preparation for tomorrow’s Transformers Battle Pass

Autobots, it’s nearly time to roll out.

But before you do, why not grab some premium currency at a discount?

Welcome, to the Cybertron Sales!



That is right, from now until November 29th you can find all kinds of amazing sales in SMITE!



Skins, Events, Gems, the Cybertron Sales have it all!



Check it out, today ⚡https://t.co/uAPfWEHguc pic.twitter.com/kC3CX8lzlD — SMITE (@SMITEGame) November 15, 2021

A few weeks back, the Smite team announced the game’s next battle pass, Smite x Transformers. Over the past two years Smite has incorporated skins and battle passes from franchises like Avatar The Last Airbender, Stranger Things, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The Autobots and Decepticons of the Transformers universe will be the next to join the battleground of the Gods via cosmetic options for already existing champions. In preparation for tomorrow’s new Transformers battle pass, Smite is hoasting a pretty stellar Gem sale.

Right now you can save up to 33 percent on certain Gem bundles. The 400 Gem Bundle is 10 percent off and will cost you $7.19. The 800 Gem bundle is discounted by 15 percent and will cost you $12.74. Moving up the ladder, 1,500 Gems will cost you $20.00 at a 20-percent discount. The most popular Gem bundle is 2,500 which will cost you $26.24 at 25 percent off.

Finally, the final two Gem bundles have the greatest discounts. You can snag 3,500 Gems for $34.99 at a 30-percent discount. Then lastly, you can get 8,000 Gems for 33 percent off, costing you $66.99. If you plan on purchasing the Transformers battle pass or have a skin that you’ve been eyeballing, now is the time.

You can check out the new Transformers battle pass when it goes live tomorrow. The Gem sale will last from now until Nov. 28.