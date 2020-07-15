Gamescom 2020’s theme is “Playing into the future,” Nintendo and Sony not part of announced publishers participating

The online event will focus on the next-gen consoles and games in education.

The theme of gamescom 2020 will be “Playing into the future,” the organizers of the event announced today.

Several big publishers will be a part of the event, like Xbox, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft. But Nintendo and Sony haven’t been announced as publishers that are participating in gamescom 2020.

This year’s event will be held online from Aug. 27 to 30 through its own hub. The theme is similar to the PS5 reveal event’s name, “Future of gaming.” The name on gamescom’s official website is marked as “The heart of gaming,” however.

Gamescom will focus on the “positive effects” that video games have brought to society. “Computer and video games have helped millions of people during the corona crisis, for example, by also helping to maintain contact with friends and family during the lockdown,” gamescom said.

The gaming industry has quickly adapted to the current pandemic with online esports tournaments, charity events organized by the gaming community, and in-game events like the concerts and We The People guest talk organized in Fortnite. Some titles were even used for research on the coronavirus thanks to the experimental game Foldit.

Gamescom 2020 will focus on two main trends: the new console generation and games at school. Two new consoles, Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, are scheduled to be released at the end of the year. And at gamescom, participants can expect more next-gen related announcements and news revolving around the consoles.

The event will take place around the same time as the start of the school year in many federal states at the end of August. COVID-19 also led to the closure of schools and the discussion of implementing video games into education since kids are studying from home.

“Unfortunately, many schools in Germany are still too poorly equipped to consistently include serious games in the school routine,” gamescom said. “Which is why the focus of the gamescom congress is also on digital education this year. There, among other things, best practice examples will be shown and the exchange between educators promoted.”

Other big-name companies will be involved in the online event, such as Activision Blizzard, Sega Europe, and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment. But so far, it doesn’t seem like Sony and Nintendo will be included in the event.

Here’s the full list of other studios participating in gamescom: