Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live will reveal over 20 games

Gamescom 2020 will have a lot to reveal to its audience, according to host Geoff Keighley. He said the Opening Night Live will show more than 20 games.

The live presentation will air on gamescom’s website on Aug. 27 at 1pm CT. No titles were mentioned, but there are still two weeks until the show goes live, so Keighley has plenty of time to tease a few games that will be shown.

Just two weeks until @gamescom Opening Night Live. We're excited to be doing a LIVE show for you with 20+ games, lots to reveal in the next few weeks! pic.twitter.com/4eNpTxNZxX — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 13, 2020

One of those announcements is expected to be Doom Eternal’s The Ancient Gods DLC, which was teased at QuakeCon at Home last week.

Gamescom will be entirely digital this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, the on-site event happens in Cologne. It’ll be a four-days online event, counting the Opening Night Live, from Aug. 27 to 30.

The convention is being produced by IGN and will be free to participate in, with the exception of a few events.